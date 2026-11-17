On November 17, during his visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry received a copy of the book *Unbreakable Kherson* and drawings by a 9-year-old girl from Kherson, created while she was in a shelter.

The book, prepared by a team from the Kherson Regional State Administration with support from Howard Buffett and the German Marshall Fund, was presented by Olga Malyarchuk, Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs.

The publication documents the region’s experiences amid ongoing hostilities: the protection of civilians and infrastructure, evacuations, medical care, and the provision of essential services to communities.

Malyarchuk also told the prince about Russian shelling and drone attacks targeting the civilian population. A special gift was a set of drawings by 9-year-old Veronika, which, according to the Regional State Administration, deeply moved Harry.

Source: Kherson Regional State Administration.

British Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he met with wounded war veterans at a rehabilitation clinic. According to a source, during his conversation with the soldiers, he said that they would win the war.

During his fourth visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom spoke on November 15 at a rehabilitation conference in Lviv and expressed his conviction that Ukrainians will win the war and build a successful nation.

On November 15, Prince Harry of the United Kingdom arrived in Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games to personally support Ukrainian servicemembers and veterans during the wheelchair rugby competition.

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