A working prototype of the FREYJA anti-ballistic project is expected to be unveiled in 2027, according to Klymenko

Ukraine discussed with Canada its participation in the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile project, which aims to create a functional prototype of the system as early as the second quarter of 2027. The Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support this initiative.

“We discussed Canada’s participation in the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile project, initiated by the President of Ukraine. Our goal is to create a functional prototype of the anti-ballistic system as quickly as possible, as early as the second quarter of 2027. The Canadian side confirmed its readiness to support this initiative,” said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Ihor Klymenko made this statement following talks with David Morrison, the Canadian Prime Minister’s Advisor on National Security and Intelligence. During the meeting, the parties discussed current security challenges and continued support for Ukraine.

One of the key topics of the talks was the Airlogix-Sentinel project, which involves launching the production of Ukrainian drones in Canada. According to Klymenko, the manufactured drones will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“One of the key topics of our discussion was the Airlogix-Sentinel project, which involves launching the production of Ukrainian UAVs in Canada. It is important that the drones produced will be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He emphasized that Ukraine is interested in expanding technological cooperation and launching new production facilities. Our experience and technologies, combined with our partners’ industrial and financial capabilities, open up significant prospects for strengthening our defense capabilities,” Klymenko stated.

The NSDC Secretary also briefed David Morrison on the security situation in Ukraine, particularly the consequences of Russian strikes.

“Regarding the security situation in Ukraine, which is primarily linked to the consequences of Russian strikes, I emphasized that strengthening international support for Ukraine is of key importance,” Klymenko noted.

Ukraine is interested in expanding defense and technology cooperation with Canada, particularly in establishing joint production facilities and leveraging partners’ industrial and financial capabilities to strengthen defense capabilities.

Ihor Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this on social media on November 13.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 11 countries have already joined the FREYJA program. According to him, Europe needs to develop its own production of anti-ballistic missiles and create an independent missile defense system, as few countries in the world possess such manufacturing capabilities.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed the production of maritime drones, radars, and the Freyja system during his visit to Denmark.

Ukraine wants to test the FREYJA anti-ballistic system as early as this winter, Zelenskyy said.

The first combat test of the Freyja anti-ballistic missile interceptor, which is being developed as part of a coalition of 10 countries, is scheduled for mid-2027. This was announced by Iryna Terekh, CEO of the defense company FirePoint, during the Defense and Space Summit in Brussels on September 30.

Ukraine is working to expand the Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to create an effective, affordable, and mass-producible system to counter enemy missiles, with tests scheduled for this year.

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