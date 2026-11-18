As a result of Russian attacks, as of the morning of November 18, new power outages were reported in eight regions of Ukraine. Consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions were left without power.

“As a result of enemy strikes, new power outages were recorded as of this morning in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions,” the ministry said in a statement.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Telegram.

On Tuesday, November 18, 2026, some regions of Ukraine will experience round-the-clock power rationing ranging from 1 to 3 shifts.

Dnipro is completely without power following an enemy attack on the region’s energy infrastructure.

Russian drones cut off power to 33 settlements in the Mykolaiv region, damaging homes.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in eight regions.

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