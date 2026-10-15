Scammers are stealing bank card information by posing as Ukrposhta

Scammers are sending SMS messages posing as representatives of “Ukrposhta” and asking recipients to pay a 30 UAH customs fee for a package. Clicking on the link provided in the message could result in the theft of personal information and bank card details.

In reality, the link leads to a fake website that mimics the postal operator’s official site. Scammers use this site to try to obtain users’ personal information and bank card details.

How to Spot Fraudulent Messages

To protect your money and personal information, do not click on suspicious links in text messages and do not enter payment information on unverified websites.

You should only check shipment status and other package information through the official Ukrposhta website or the “Ukrposhta 2.0” mobile app.

If you have already entered your bank card information on a suspicious website, contact your bank immediately to block the card and prevent any potential unauthorized charges

Users are also advised to warn family and friends about this scam to protect them from financial loss.

Basic cyber hygiene rules

Do not open suspicious attachments or click on questionable links;

Carefully check the sender’s email address;

Do not trust even familiar contacts without additional verification.

This information comes from the company’s press office.

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