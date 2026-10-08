Heating Season Subsidies for 2026–2027: Who Will Receive Automatic Payments from the Pension Fund of Ukraine

In October 2026, the Pension Fund of Ukraine will adjust the amount of housing subsidies for the 2026–2027 heating season. For most recipients, the adjustment will be made automatically, so there is no need to reapply to the Pension Fund. However, certain categories of citizens will need to submit a new application and declaration.

In October, the Pension Fund of Ukraine will automatically recalculate housing subsidies for the 2026–2027 heating season for most households.

Those who have already been granted a subsidy for the non-heating season do not need to resubmit documents. The subsidy amounts will also be automatically adjusted for households whose subsidy was calculated as zero during the non-heating season.

Citizens applying for a housing subsidy for the first time must submit a new application.

An application and declaration are also required if, as of October 1, 2026, there have been changes to:

the composition of persons registered at the residence ;

the family composition of a household member ;

the list of housing and utility services for which the subsidy is granted.

Citizens who were not granted a subsidy for the non-heating period due to utility arrears may apply separately to the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

In such cases, documents may be submitted if the debt has been paid off, an agreement has been reached to restructure the debt, or the debt is being contested in court.

To receive a housing subsidy, you must submit an application and a declaration of the household’s income and expenses. Under certain circumstances, additional documents may be required.

Specifically:

for tenants —a lease agreement;

in the case of debt restructuring for utility services— the relevant agreement ;

for internally displaced persons—an IDP certificate, if the subsidy is being applied for at the actual place of residence.

Documents can be submitted in several ways: at a Pension Fund service center, through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS), to authorized officials of the local community, or by mail.

You can also submit an application online—through the Pension Fund of Ukraine’s web portal or mobile app, as well as through the “Diya” portal.

If a citizen applies for a housing subsidy between October 1 and November 30, inclusive, the payment will be granted starting from the beginning of the heating season—October 1—provided the applicant is eligible for the subsidy.

If the application is submitted later, the subsidy will be granted starting from the month the application is submitted.

When calculating the housing subsidy for the 2026–2027 heating season, the Pension Fund will take into account the household’s income for the first and second quarters of 2026.

For retirees, the pension for August 2026 will be taken into account in the calculation.

Thus, most subsidy recipients do not need to reapply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine—the recalculation for the heating season will occur automatically. At the same time, citizens whose circumstances have changed or who are applying for assistance for the first time must submit the relevant documents in a timely manner.

This was announced by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Ukrainian households that heat their homes with firewood, coal, briquettes, or other solid fuel can receive a housing subsidy to cover the cost of these materials.

Earlier, the Ukrainian government officially introduced a new procedure for reimbursing housing and utility costs for facilities hosting evacuated citizens.

Ukrainians who are eligible for both a housing subsidy and a benefit may choose one of these forms of state support. If the amount of the subsidy awarded is 0.00 UAH, the person may apply for the benefit.

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