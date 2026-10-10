The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the procedure for verifying insurance coverage for the purpose of pension eligibility. The new rules are intended to help people who have lost their documents due to hostilities or occupation.

First and foremost, employment history will be verified using data from state electronic registries. If the necessary information is not available there, applicants may use their employment record book and other documents, the list of which has been expanded.

If documents are missing or have not been preserved, work history may be confirmed by the testimony of at least two witnesses who worked alongside the applicant. The Pension Fund will assist in locating such individuals.

A separate procedure has been established for citizens who worked at enterprises in temporarily occupied territories or in areas of hostilities, as well as those who lost their documents due to the war.

The government explains that the changes are intended to protect Ukrainians’ right to a pension, even if it is impossible to confirm their employment history with standard documents.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

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