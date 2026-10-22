Shooting at the Pechersk Trade and Cultural Center: Suspect Taken into Custody Without Bail

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pretrial restraint on a 41-year-old man suspected of opening fire inside the Pecherskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR&SS). The court ordered him to be held in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail.

According to the investigation, the 41-year-old Kyiv resident had been brought to the district TCC the day before for violating mobilization laws. While inside the building, the man pulled out a pistol he had been hiding under his clothes and fired at least seven shots at police officers and military personnel.

As a result of the shooting, six people were wounded—three police officers and three military personnel. All of the victims were hospitalized; two of them were in serious condition. The suspect was detained.

The suspect was charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 15, and paragraphs 1 and 8 of Part 2 of Article 115 —completed attempted murder of two or more persons in connection with the performance of their official duties.

Article 348 —attempt on the life of law enforcement officers in connection with the performance of their official duties.

Part 1 of Article 263 — unlawful handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosive substances.

Police noted that the man faces life imprisonment.

The shooting occurred on October 19 on the grounds of the Pechersk District TCC and SP in Kyiv. After the incident, police cordoned off the area.

According to preliminary reports, six people were injured during the incident: three police officers and three military personnel. All of them were taken to medical facilities.

The suspect will remain in custody in accordance with a court order. The investigation is determining the exact circumstances of the incident.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Press Office in a statement to “Suspilne.”

A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

Law enforcement officials have charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident with the shooting that took place on October 19 at the Pechersk District Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

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