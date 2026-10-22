Taras Kachka has officially become Ukraine's representative to the EU

Taras Kachka has assumed his duties as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union. He presented his credentials to European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Kachka announced the start of his diplomatic work on the social media platform X. He emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with the EU and further advancing Ukraine’s European integration.

According to the diplomat, the shared goal of Ukraine and the European Union is to secure Ukraine’s rightful place in the European Union.

Source: Taras Kachka, social media platform X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Taras Kachka as Ukraine’s representative to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community. Previously, Kachka served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. He will now represent Ukraine in the EU amid negotiations on the country’s accession to the bloc.

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka will continue his work on European affairs, representing Ukraine to the EU. At the same time, he will combine this role with that of Ukraine’s trade representative within the framework of bilateral agreements with partners.

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