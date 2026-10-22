On October 22 in Ternopil, a man threatened to detonate a grenade during an argument with his mother over the apartment’s documents. The incident occurred in a building on Vyshnivets’kyi Street.

According to police, the man demanded that the property documents be handed over to him and threatened to detonate the grenade.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, he went out onto the balcony with a knife. After lengthy negotiations, SWAT team members entered the barricaded apartment, but the man rushed into another room and jumped out of a fifth-floor window.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was hospitalized. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Source: ZAKHID NET

In Kyiv, a man was sentenced to two years in prison for making a false report about a planned explosion. In April, he called the 102 emergency line and claimed he was going to detonate a grenade in one of the buildings in the Dniprovskyi district. Police quickly identified him but found no explosives at his residence.

In Khmelnytskyi, a court sentenced a 46-year-old local resident to 3 years and 6 months in prison for detonating an RGD-5 grenade in the courtyard of a residential building.

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