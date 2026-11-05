The Air Force denied that its personnel were involved in a fatal brawl in Slovakia
Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are not undergoing training in Slovakia.
He made these remarks in response to local media reports of a fatal altercation between two Ukrainians at a hotel in the Slovak city of Trenčín.
According to the Slovak press, during the altercation, a 53-year-old man stabbed another man with a knife. The victim died on the way to the hospital.
Source: RBC-Ukraine
A fight broke out between two Ukrainian soldiers at a hotel in the Slovak city of Trenčín. As a result of the incident, a 53-year-old man sustained stab wounds and died on the way to the hospital.
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