Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, stated that Ukrainian pilots and aviation personnel are not undergoing training in Slovakia.

He made these remarks in response to local media reports of a fatal altercation between two Ukrainians at a hotel in the Slovak city of Trenčín.

According to the Slovak press, during the altercation, a 53-year-old man stabbed another man with a knife. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

A fight broke out between two Ukrainian soldiers at a hotel in the Slovak city of Trenčín. As a result of the incident, a 53-year-old man sustained stab wounds and died on the way to the hospital.

Video: A fight broke out between lawmakers in the Armenian parliament.

A mass brawl broke out between Poles and Ukrainians at a train station in Warsaw.

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