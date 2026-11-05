The High Anti-Corruption Court released Igor Myronyuk, a former adviser to Galushchenko, and placed him under house arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court released Igor Myronyuk, a former adviser to the Minister of Energy, from custody and imposed a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The decision was issued by Investigating Judge Viktor Nogachevsky following the expiration of the pretrial investigation period and the suspect’s prolonged detention in a pretrial detention center.

The suspect is required to remain at his place of residence, not leave the city of Kyiv, surrender his passports for travel abroad, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Myronuk (known in NABU’s recordings under the alias “Rocket”) is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme involving the embezzlement of funds from Energoatom. His role was to receive corrupt funds from the company’s executive director for physical protection and security, Dmytro Basov, and transfer them to the so-called “back office,” which was set up in the apartment of Derkach’s informant.

Source: Anti-Corruption Action Center.