Ukrainians were warned about a power outage on November 6

On Friday, November 6, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine. The restrictions will apply to all categories of consumers and may include between 2.5 and 4 rounds of outages. Electricity consumption by industrial enterprises will also be restricted throughout the day.

According to the company, the schedules will be in effect around the clock—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Power restriction schedules will be applied to the industrial sector. These schedules require enterprises to reduce their electricity consumption according to a specified schedule.

Hourly power outages will apply to residential customers and other consumer categories. These outages will range from 2.5 to 4 cycles. This means that the duration and timing of power outages may vary across different regions and for different consumer groups. Check the official websites of local distribution system operators—regional power companies—for specific outage times. They are the ones that publish the schedules for individual communities and specific consumer groups.

Why Power Outages Are Happening Again

The restrictions are a result of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure and the need to balance the system’s operation, it has become necessary to reduce electricity consumption. Ukrenergo warns that the situation may change depending on the state of the power grid. Therefore, the published schedules may be adjusted throughout the day. Consumers are advised to monitor updates from their regional power distribution companies so as not to miss changes in the timing of outages.

The company also urges Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly during the hours when it is available. “When electricity is available according to the schedule—please use it sparingly,” Ukrenergo emphasized. In particular, consumers are advised not to turn on several high-power electrical appliances at once immediately after power is restored. It is better to stagger the use of appliances over time to avoid placing an additional load on the grid. The introduction of these restrictions was announced by NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in the Kyiv region by order of NEC “Ukrenergo.” While the restrictions are in effect, hourly outage schedules will not be applied.

In Dnipro, emergency power outages were implemented on the evening of November 5 by order of the National Energy Company “Ukrenergo.”

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