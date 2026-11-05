Video: Melania Trump Receives the Order of Princess Olga from Ukraine

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, personally presented the Order of Princess Olga to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

She was awarded the order for her significant contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine and the return of Ukrainian children.

The ceremony took place at the White House during an event dedicated to the establishment of a local ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.

Melania Trump expressed her gratitude for the award and delivered a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for peace.

At the White House, Vladimir Putin’s representative, Kirill Dmitriev, presented U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with a painting created by an 11-year-old girl who had been taken from the occupied town of Oleshky to Tuapse, Russia. This took place during a meeting dedicated to the humanitarian operation to evacuate people from the city. Ukrainian representatives—Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and “Servant of the People” faction leader Davyd Arakhamia—were also present at the event.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump wrote letters to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. She handed them to the Ukrainian and Russian delegations during a meeting at the White House on November 5. The parties discussed a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which was preceded by a local ceasefire.

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, took place at the White House on November 5. The event followed a local ceasefire and a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

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