The State Emergency Service will set up mobile aid stations during prolonged power outages

In communities where more than 30,000 families will be without electricity for more than a day, the State Emergency Service will set up mobile aid stations. In special tents, people will be able to warm up and charge their phones and other devices. Police crews will also be on duty around the clock at these stations.

According to Vygivsky, he has already held a meeting with Andriy Danik, head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. During the meeting, they discussed how to assist people who will be without power for an extended period. As early as tomorrow, regional branches of the State Emergency Service are set to receive a new protocol. It stipulates that mobile aid stations will be deployed immediately in areas with populations of over 30,000 families where power has been out for more than 24 hours.

Each such station will be set up in a special tent. A generator and space heaters will be installed there so that people can stay warm and recharge their phones and other devices. This should help residents cope with prolonged power outages, especially during the cold season. At the same time, people will be able to seek assistance not only at the mobile stations. According to Vygivsky, local offices of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are also prepared to assist residents.

Separately, the head of the National Police ordered that police patrols be stationed near the mobile assistance points at all times. This is necessary to ensure the safety of people who come there for help.

Vygivsky emphasized that Russian attacks on energy infrastructure are creating serious difficulties for the civilian population. According to him, units within the Ministry of Internal Affairs are preparing to respond to such situations and support people who are left without electricity for extended periods. Ivan Vyhovsky, Head of the National Police of Ukraine, announced the new protocol for responding to prolonged power outages.

In the evening, downtown Kyiv was plunged into near-total darkness. Streetlights are out, and there is no lighting even on buildings or in some retail establishments. Car headlights remain the most visible source of light for drivers and pedestrians.

On the evening of October 30, a Russian jet-powered drone struck an energy facility in Kyiv, after which power and water were cut off in many areas of the capital.

Since the night of November 3, one of the largest Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been ongoing, further complicating the situation in the national power grid.

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