The ECHR has ruled on the case involving the murder of activist Handziuk

The European Court of Human Rights found the state liable for the fatal attack on Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, ruling that her rights to life and freedom of expression had been violated.

The court ordered the payment of 40,000 euros to the victim’s parents and another 40,000 euros to her husband. In addition, Ukraine must pay 4,000 euros in legal costs.

The ruling states that the 2018 attack involving sulfuric acid was a premeditated and paid-for operation aimed at silencing the activist.

The ECHR also emphasized that this crime could have intimidated other civic activists, journalists, and representatives of civil society.

Kateryna Handziuk died on November 4, 2018, from severe chemical burns sustained in the attack.

Source: European Court of Human Rights.

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