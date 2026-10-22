Representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense showed the delegation from the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations foreign components found in Russian weapons. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

During a sanctions briefing, experts from the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Research Institute briefed their American counterparts on the Russian military-industrial complex’s dependence on foreign technologies and provided samples of components manufactured by companies from the United States, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that only strict adherence to and strengthening of international sanctions policies can limit Russia’s ability to produce high-precision weapons, and that intelligence reports on imported components are published on the War&Sanctions portal.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Facebook.

More than 200 Western and Russian companies are helping Russia circumvent the ban on the supply of electronic components necessary for weapons production. Damien Splitters, deputy director of the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR), made this statement during a hearing in the U.S. Senate.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia allegedly produces all the necessary materials, components, and raw materials on its own for the mass production, modernization, and development of new models of weapons and military equipment.

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