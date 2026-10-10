Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, made a private visit to Bulgaria, where he met with Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The trip was kept confidential for security reasons, but after news of it broke, some Bulgarian politicians demanded an explanation of the purpose of the visit.

According to unofficial reports, Budanov stayed in Sofia for less than a day. The Bulgarian government confirmed that the visit took place at the request of the Ukrainian side. During the meeting, Budanov outlined Ukraine’s position on the possibilities for a peaceful resolution to the war.

At the same time, the Bulgarian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense stated that their leaders did not meet with the Ukrainian official.

The leader of the “Revival” party, Kostadin Kostadinov, demanded official information about the purpose of the visit. According to him, neither his political party nor, presumably, other parliamentary parties were informed of Budanov’s arrival.

Former Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov had previously posted a photo with Budanov and expressed hope that the visit would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Bulgarian opposition plans to submit an official inquiry to clarify the circumstances and purpose of the Ukrainian official’s trip.

Source: BNT

The unofficial visit to Bulgaria by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has sparked sharp political reactions in the Bulgarian parliament. Representatives of several political parties stated that they had not received any official information about the Ukrainian official’s arrival and demanded that the government explain the purpose of his visit to the country.

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny enjoys the highest level of trust among Ukrainian politicians, officials, and public figures—64% of those surveyed trust him. Next in terms of trust are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov—both at 53%.

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