The Central Election Commission has extended by one more year the deadline for Tetiana Chornovol to submit the documents required for her registration as a People’s Deputy of Ukraine. According to the decision, the new deadline for the candidate, who was elected in the 2019 special parliamentary elections, has been set for October 6, 2027, inclusive.

The corresponding resolution was adopted based on a request from Chornovol, who is currently serving in the military. She cited valid reasons preventing her from submitting the documents on time due to her duties in the interest of Ukraine’s defense. The Commission deemed these circumstances valid and set a new deadline to replace the previous one, which was set to expire on October 6, 2026.

This was reported by the Central Election Commission.

Earlier, Tetiana Chornovol announced that she would remain in the military and would not exercise her right to become a member of parliament. On October 9, 2025, the Central Election Commission extended the deadline for her to submit documents for parliamentary registration by one year—at Chornovol’s own request.

Former Member of Parliament and current Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemember Tetiana Chornovol stated that she is ready to accept former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak into her unit if he truly wants to fight on the front lines.

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