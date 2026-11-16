Four people were killed when a grenade exploded in the Brovary District of the Kyiv Region

In the village of Mala Berezanka in the Brovary District of Kyiv Oblast, four people were killed when a grenade detonated; according to preliminary reports, the grenade was thrown by a man who had deserted his unit.

“The police received a report from a local resident stating that a man had thrown an explosive device on the grounds of a private residence in the village of Mala Berezanka. It has been preliminarily established that the man, who was classified as a deserter, likely detonated the grenade. Four people were killed as a result of the explosion: the suspect, two women, and a 17-year-old girl,” the National Police of Ukraine reported, noting that an investigative team and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene of the tragedy, and a criminal case has been opened regarding the incident.

Source: National Police.

In the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital, a man threw a live grenade into a residential building following a conflict with an acquaintance. The explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Zodchykh Street; no one was injured. Police detained the suspect, who faces up to seven years in prison.

In the Zhytomyr region, law enforcement is investigating the illegal handling of ammunition after a man mailed a grenade to his wife. According to the investigation, he illegally carried, stored, and transferred explosive devices. During an emergency search of his home, police found about ten grenades of various origins.

In Ternopil on October 22, a man threatened to detonate a grenade during a dispute with his mother over documents related to an apartment. The incident occurred in a building on Vyshnevetskyi Street.

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