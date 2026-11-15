Three civilians were injured in Kharkiv as a result of attacks by FPV drones
Three residents of Kharkiv were injured when two enemy FPV drones struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city on November 15.
“Two men, aged 59 and 48, as well as a 55-year-old woman, were injured. Medical personnel assess their condition as moderate. Two vehicles were damaged,” the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported.
According to the investigation, the drones, controlled via a fiber-optic communication channel, attacked the area around 1:50 p.m.: one struck near a civilian car parked in a lot, while the other fell onto the tram tracks without detonating. Law enforcement officials have launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this on Telegram.
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On the afternoon of November 15, Russian drones struck the territory of a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice.
Russian troops attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, three people were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.