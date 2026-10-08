In Khmelnytskyi, people gathered for a rally near the Territorial Recruitment Center in response to the mobilization of a 25-year-old student. The Territorial Recruitment Center stated that the man had been called up for military service in accordance with the law.

Information about the rally outside the Khmelnytskyi Unified City Territorial Recruitment Center was shared on social media.

Protesters claim that the full-time student at Kamianets-Podilskyi University came to update his military registration information but is being refused permission to leave.

The Military Registration and Enlistment Office’s Position

The Khmelnytskyi Joint City Military Registration and Enlistment Office refuted allegations of legal violations and stated that the information being circulated is manipulative. The office explained that Citizen B. voluntarily arrived at the facility in response to a summons.

It is noted that, according to the “Oberig” registry, the man was subject to mobilization. At the time of mobilization, he did not have a formal deferment and had not been reserved in accordance with established procedures.

Prior to conscription, the man underwent a military medical examination, which found him fit for military service. On October 7, the citizen was conscripted into military service and assigned to the appropriate military unit.

“In connection with the dissemination in the media of information regarding the alleged illegal mobilization of citizen B., we hereby state: the information circulated in the media is manipulative and does not correspond to reality,” emphasized the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office.

The Military Registration and Enlistment Office denied the children of a deceased man a payment of 15 million hryvnias due to their residential registration.

Lubinec explained whether the Territorial Mobilization and Recruitment Centers can confiscate phones and forcibly put people on buses.

Schemes to evade mobilization are being exposed across Ukraine.



In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias .



In Kyiv, a draft evasion scheme involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police have uncovered 12 mobilization evasion schemes in eight regions.

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