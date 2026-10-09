Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 10%; consumer prices rose by 2.1% in September

In September 2026, consumer prices in Ukraine rose by 2.1%, compared with a 0.1% increase in August and a 0.3% increase in July. As of the end of September, annual inflation had accelerated to 10%.

According to the State Statistics Service, consumer prices rose by only 0.3% in September 2025. Against this comparison base, the annual inflation rate in September 2026 increased to 10% from 8.1% in August.

For comparison, annual inflation stood at 7.7% in July and 7.2% in June.

At the same time, core inflation accelerated. In September 2026, it stood at 2%, whereas in August this figure was 0.5% and in July—0.3%.

Since core inflation stood at 1.3% in September of last year, the annual rate rose to 8.8% from 8.1% in August.

At the end of July, the National Bank of Ukraine revised its inflation forecast for 2026 downward to 10%. In the previous forecast, released in April, the expected rate was 9.4%.

The inflation forecast for 2027 was also revised upward—from 6.5% to 6.9%.

Later, NBU Deputy Governor Volodymyr Lepushynskyi noted in a column for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency that the July forecast did not take into account new attacks on logistics infrastructure and the resulting damage.

According to the National Bank’s assessment, these factors could further increase consumer prices by 0.4–0.6 percentage points.

In addition, the NBU estimated that the latest rise in fuel prices would contribute 0.3 percentage points to inflation.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine (SSSU).

According to CNBC, annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 3.8% in September. This is the highest rate since September 2023. The figure also exceeded market expectations.

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