The number of people injured in a collision between a train and an electric locomotive has risen in Lviv

The number of people injured in the train accident in Lviv has risen to 11. Among the injured are a 17-year-old boy, the train engineer, and his assistant. The collision between the train and an electric locomotive occurred on the evening of October 8.

“According to updated information, 11 people were injured as a result of the train accident that occurred on the evening of October 8 in Lviv. Among them is a 17-year-old boy,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

According to preliminary data from the prosecutor’s office, the diesel train engineer ran a red signal, after which the collision occurred.

As a result of the accident, the 49-year-old engineer and his 42-year-old assistant were injured, as were nine passengers ranging in age from 17 to 70.

The victims were diagnosed with, among other things, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, concussions, and contusions to various parts of the body. Some of the injured were released home after receiving medical care.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into a violation by a railway employee of traffic safety or transportation operation rules, which caused the victim moderate or severe bodily injury or resulted in significant property damage.

The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The circumstances and causes of the collision are being determined. The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On October 8, in the Lviv region, a diesel train traveling from Lviv to Sokal collided with an electric locomotive at the Pidzamche station. The train operator and four passengers were injured in the accident.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced the cancellation of several westbound trains starting October 20.

JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” has secured $100 million in grant funding as part of the RELINC project. The funds are planned to be used to purchase used locomotives to replenish the company’s fleet.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 533 locomotives from Ukrzaliznytsia’s own fleet and 75 locomotives belonging to private industrial enterprises have been damaged. Therefore, the railway must not only restore what has been lost but also expand its locomotive fleet.

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