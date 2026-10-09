The weather this weekend will be full of contrasts: from rain to 26 degrees Celsius

The weather in Ukraine will be changeable in the coming days—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

Weather Highlights in Ukraine on Saturday

Assessing the weekend weather forecast, the expert noted that on Saturday (October 10), it’s definitely “worth getting out into nature, heading out of town, and breathing in some fresh air.”

“Because there won’t be any rain anywhere in Ukraine,” Didenko emphasized.

According to her, the air temperature on that day is expected to be “pleasant and comfortable.”

Most regions of Ukraine are expected to see temperatures of +18...+22°C.

In the south, it may even be warmer during the day—up to +24°C.

Meanwhile, the air will be slightly cooler in the northern part of the country. There, temperatures may range from +16 to +18°C.

How the weather will change in Ukraine on Sunday

Didenko said that on Sunday (October 11), another weather front will bring rain:

to the western regions;

to the Vinnytsia region;

to the northern regions.

"In the south, east, and most central regions, no rain is expected on Sunday," the meteorologist clarified.

The lowest temperatures on that day are expected in the western regions—around +10...+13°C.

Meanwhile, warm air masses will prevail across the rest of the country:

an average of +19...+24°C across Ukraine;

in the south—up to +23...+26°C.

What to Expect This Weekend in Kyiv

According to the meteorologist’s forecast, no precipitation is expected in Kyiv on October 10.

“The gusty wind will die down after noon,” Didenko clarified.

The maximum air temperature, she said, will hover around +17°C.

On Sunday, October 11, it will warm up in the capital—reaching up to +21°C.

“Significant precipitation is unlikely. Perhaps there will be a light rain in the late afternoon,” the expert concluded.

This was reported with reference to a post by meteorologist and weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Facebook.

Kyiv and the surrounding region have been warned of strong winds through the end of the day on October 9.

Rain and gusty winds will sweep across Ukraine: weather forecast for October 9.

As a reminder, the coming days in Ukraine will bring warm and mostly dry weather.

Warm days and cold nights: what the weather will be like in October.

Frosts will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecasters have issued a warning for early October.

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