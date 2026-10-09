On Friday, October 9, strong wind gusts are expected in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. After 12:00 p.m., wind gusts will reach 15–20 m/s, and hazardous weather conditions will persist until the end of the day. The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a Level I hazard warning—yellow.

Experts advise against staying near billboards, power lines, and large trees. It is also recommended not to park vehicles near such objects.

Under these weather conditions, experts recommend avoiding areas near billboards, power lines, and large trees, and not parking vehicles near them.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminds residents:

if roadways or sidewalks are flooded, please contact the dispatch center of the Kyivavtodor Municipal Enterprise at (044) 284-74-19.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the emergency dispatch service of the “Kyivzelenbud” Municipal Enterprise: (044) 272-40-18.

Also, if falling trees or branches pose a life-threatening danger, contact emergency responders at 101 or (044) 430-37-13 (KARS hotline).

If traffic lights or road signs are malfunctioning, please call: 050-387-35-42 (Traffic Management Center, TMC).

If anyone is injured, call 103 immediately.

This information is reported with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Rain and gusty winds will sweep across Ukraine: weather forecast for October 9.

As a reminder, the coming days in Ukraine will bring warm and mostly dry weather.

Warm days and cold nights: what the weather will be like in October.

Frosts will become more frequent in Ukraine: forecasters have issued a warning for early October.

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