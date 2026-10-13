A woman who disclosed air defense positions was detained in Kyiv

The SBU detained a cleaning company employee in Kyiv who was photographing Ukrainian air defense positions and sharing the photos online. These images were later used by Russian propagandists.

According to the investigation, the woman photographed military facilities through her car’s windshield and sent the photos to the administrator of a local Telegram channel and to acquaintances.

She was notified that she is suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information regarding the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The penalty under this article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment.

This is the third woman the SBU has caught disseminating information about the Armed Forces in Kyiv within a week.

Source: SBU

The SBU also detained a GRU agent who was coordinating Russian strikes in the Sloviansk area.

Prior to this, the SBU exposed an FSB spy network that was coordinating strikes on Kramatorsk.

In Izmail, a Russian agent who was planning a terrorist attack was exposed.

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