McDonald's Explains How Air Raid Alerts Affect Restaurant Operations

Air raid alerts are forcing McDonald's restaurants to temporarily suspend service and evacuate customers and employees. These interruptions create additional challenges for staff, as employees must not only pause their work but also perform additional physical labor during evacuations and upon returning to the restaurants.

Yulia Badritdinova, CEO of McDonald’s in Ukraine, cited the example of a restaurant team in Irpin. According to her, due to constantly moving to shelters and returning to their workplaces, the restaurant’s employees can walk about 23,000 steps in a single day.

“We were in Irpin the day before yesterday, and the employees told me that they walk 23,000 steps a day going to and from the shelter. It’s a good thing they’re young and athletic, but it’s exhausting,” said the CEO.

Thus, frequent air raid alerts place an additional physical strain on staff, on top of their regular work at the restaurant.



Why Air Raid Alarms Make It Difficult for Restaurants

to Operate

According to the head of McDonald’s in Ukraine, every evacuation means the team has to interrupt their work, halt operations, and guide customers out of the restaurant.

For the chain, such situations are particularly exhausting due to the frequency of evacuations. In particular, employees have to, each time:



stop their shift;

shut down restaurant operations and halt all processes;

ask customers to leave the premises;

take shelter, and then return to work after the all-clear is given.

Consequently, air raid alerts affect not only the number of guests and restaurant operations but also the daily workload of staff. Teams must constantly adapt their work processes to meet safety requirements.

This is reported

by Novyny.LIVE.



Analysts predict a 0.5% decline in McDonald’s comparable sales in the U.S. — CNBC.

Senator Warren asked McDonald’s about its pricing algorithms—Channel NewsAsia.





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