Three traffic accidents resulting in injuries occurred in Ternopil; one person died

Three traffic accidents resulting in injuries occurred in Ternopil throughout the day. One of them resulted in the death of a man, and two other people were injured.

On Bohdan Khmelnytsky Street, a woman was injured while trying to catch a trolleybus that was pulling away from a stop. According to preliminary reports, the driver may not have noticed the passenger. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

A fatal accident occurred at a gas station on 15 Kvitnya Street. The driver left the car, presumably without engaging the parking brake. The vehicle rolled away on its own and struck the owner. The man was hospitalized with severe injuries but died at the hospital that same day.

Another traffic accident occurred on Mykulynetska Street. A pedestrian from the village of Butsniv was crossing the road in an unmarked area and was struck by a Mercedes. The man was hospitalized.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police

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