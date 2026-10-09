Antique bricks and an underground passage were discovered in the center of Kremenets

In the center of Kremenets, in the Ternopil region, an antique brick bearing a stamp and the date 1824 was discovered during repairs to a water main. It weighs nearly 6 kilograms, and the find was made near the local history museum. This is not the first historical discovery in this area: in late September, workers also stumbled upon an ancient underground passage and the remains of buildings while working there.

In Kremenets, in the Ternopil region, a brick over 200 years old was found in the city center while water mains were being replaced. A stamp with the date 1824 remains on its surface. The brick weighs nearly 6 kilograms. It was discovered near the museum building, where water mains are currently being repaired.

Museum officials noted that such finds help provide a better understanding of the city’s history. After all, old artifacts can remain buried underground for decades or even centuries. Sometimes they are discovered by chance—during routine repair work. “Such chance discoveries remind us that Kremenets’ history literally lies beneath our feet. Every renovation in the old part of the city can reveal a small page of its past,” the museum stated in a press release.

An ancient underground passage has already been found in Kremenets

The brick was not the first historical find at this site. Back on September 30, Kremenets Mayor Andriy Smaglyuk reported that workers from the local water utility had stumbled upon an ancient underground passage while working on a sewer line. Foundations of buildings, estimated to be over 200 years old, were also discovered nearby. The work was carried out near the Kremenets Local History Museum. According to local historians, the underground passage led from the museum building to the city center.

The discovery has drawn attention to the historic part of Kremenets, as the remains of older structures may lie beneath today’s streets. At the same time, the exact purpose of the underground passage and its age require proper historical and archaeological study.

Why the discovery is important

An old brick dated 1824 may help researchers better understand what building materials were used in Kremenets in the early 19th century. The date stamp is an important detail, as it provides a concrete starting point for further study of the artifact. However, the date on the brick alone does not prove that it was manufactured in Kremenets or that it came from a specific building. Further research is needed to draw such conclusions.

It is now known that the find was discovered during repairs to a water main in the city’s historic center. And the recent discovery of an underground passage suggests that work in this area may provide researchers with new clues about Kremenets’ past. This was reported on October 9 on the Kremenets Local History Museum’s Facebook page.

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