Ukraine is expecting new aid packages from at least five countries

Andriy Sibiga, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced during the Warsaw Security Forum 2026 that there is official confirmation regarding the preparation of new aid packages for our country.

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, the ministry already has a clear understanding of which countries will provide assistance, and the process of specifying the amounts and types of aid is currently underway.

The minister emphasized that European partners are demonstrating an ever-deeper understanding of the scale of the threats posed by Russian aggression and recognize their shared responsibility for the continent’s security. In addition to military support, discussions with international counterparts cover issues such as covering the budget deficit, ensuring macrofinancial stability, and supplying necessary equipment for the energy sector amid constant enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian side continues to work actively to expand defense cooperation, attract additional resources to strengthen air defense, and implement joint projects for the production of weapons. Partners are increasingly recognizing the strategic value of Ukraine’s experience and military for European security.

In addition to direct aid packages, further steps in the area of sanctions policy became key topics of discussion in Luxembourg and Warsaw. The Ukrainian delegation emphasizes the need to eliminate loopholes that allow restrictions to be circumvented, to impose a complete ban on maritime services for shadow fleet vessels, and to block the transit of Russian agricultural products.

Special attention was given to the issue of the fair use of the Russian Federation’s frozen assets. The minister noted that initiatives by a number of European countries to put this discussion into practice are gaining momentum, as the burden on European taxpayers must be minimized by directing Russian funds toward the reconstruction and support of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom is providing Ukraine with additional Storm Shadow long-range missiles to help it counter Russian military operations targeting civilian infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, the delivery is expected to enhance Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian military targets before the onset of winter.

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