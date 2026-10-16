Ukraine Will Receive Additional F-16s from Belgium by the End of the Year — Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of 2026.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this announcement during a press conference in Brussels.

According to the head of state, the Belgian side has reached the relevant agreements with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukrainian pilots are using F-16s to intercept “Shahed”-type jet-powered attack drones and are achieving good results.

The French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation conducted flight tests of two artificial intelligence algorithms on a Rafale fighter jet. These technologies could eventually be used to improve the aircraft’s onboard systems.

It was previously reported that the French Rafale fighter jet will be equipped with combat artificial intelligence from Harmattan AI. This AI will also be used on Ukrainian Raybird drones manufactured by Skyeton, ensuring system compatibility and increasing the effectiveness of operations.

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