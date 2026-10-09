David Aloyan, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, met with representatives of the U.S. Embassy.

The parties discussed preparations for the “Drone Deal,” the development of defense-industrial cooperation, and the expansion of Ukrainian arms exports.

During the meeting, which included the head of the U.S. Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) program, they discussed creating conditions for cooperation between Ukrainian and U.S. defense companies.

Special attention was paid to improving procedures for the export of Ukrainian weapons. Davyd Aloyan briefed his American partners on the priorities of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

Source: Press Service of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kaiser and Minister of Defense Valentin Hajdinyak. The parties discussed the preparation of a Ukrainian-Slovenian agreement in the “Drone Deal” format, joint defense projects, and the security situation in the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv expects to sign a major “Drone Deal” agreement with Canada as early as the end of September. This is expected to take place during the UN General Assembly.

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