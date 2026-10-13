Yuriy Polishchuk, deputy chairman of the Volyn Regional Council, joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine amid allegations of corruption

Yuriy Polishchuk, first deputy chairman of the Volyn Regional Council, who was notified by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) that he is a suspect in a case involving an alleged corruption scheme related to the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk, has joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The official stated that he will serve in one of the mechanized brigades on the eastern front.

According to him, he received permission to leave the Volyn region from a prosecutor with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. The official did not specify which mechanized brigade he would be serving in.

“I’m in the east, on my way. Yes, I will be performing military service,” he said.

Yuriy Polishchuk also reported that he had paid the full amount of bail set by the court—266,240 hryvnias. This preventive measure was imposed on him as part of criminal proceedings.

When asked whether he would be able to balance military service, attending court hearings, and his duties as first deputy chairman of the Volyn Regional Council, the official replied that it would be impossible.

“Of course not,” Polischuk said.

Further communication between journalists and the official did not take place due to a dropped phone call. He did not answer subsequent calls from reporters.

The criminal case concerns alleged bribery in connection with facilitating the issuance of permits for the construction of a multi-unit residential complex on Chornovola Street in Lutsk.

On December 19, 2025, NABU detectives notified Volyn Regional Council member Anatoliy Vitiv, Lutsk City Council member Mykola Fedik, and former People’s Deputy and businessman Yuriy Savchuk of the allegations against them. On the same day, law enforcement officers conducted searches of the offices of Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk and Volyn Regional Council Chairman Hryhoriy Nedopad.

According to the investigation, Yuriy Savchuk was asked to pay 30,000 U.S. dollars in exchange for a promise to help obtain permits for the construction of a multi-unit residential complex. The investigation documented the transfer and receipt of a portion of the funds—15,000 U.S. dollars.

In late August 2026, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors expanded the circle of suspects in this case. According to the investigation, the case now involved the possible receipt of $140,000 from Yuriy Savchuk in exchange for facilitating the construction of a multi-unit residential building in Lutsk.

As of August 26, 2026, six people had been named as suspects in the case:

Anatoliy Vitiv —a member of the Volyn Regional Council;

Mykola Fedik — former member of the Lutsk City Council;

Roman Bondaruk —former member of the Lutsk City Council;

Yuriy Savchuk — former member of the Verkhovna Rada;

Yuriy Polishchuk — First Deputy Chairman of the Volyn Regional Council;

Ihor Lekh — member of the Volyn Regional Council.

According to Suspilne, as of the date indicated, the High Anti-Corruption Court had not yet begun hearing the case on its merits.

A notice of suspicion does not constitute proof of guilt. The circumstances of the case and the possible involvement of the individuals named in the alleged offenses must be determined by the court.

Yuriy Polishchuk stated this on October 12 in a telephone interview with Suspilne.

Earlier, another defendant in the NABU and SAPO case involving corruption at the state-owned enterprise “Polygraph Combine ‘Ukraine’” pleaded guilty and agreed to compensate for the damages caused.

NABU will temporarily stop accepting electronic submissions: how to file a complaint.

NABU and the SAPO have concluded their investigation into the case involving Hmyrin and Kolot regarding the legalization of assets.

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