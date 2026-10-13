Thirty Ukrainian children have arrived in Azerbaijan for a vacation and psychological recovery

Thirty children from the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Boyarka in the Kyiv region have arrived in Azerbaijan. They will enjoy a vacation, health rehabilitation, and psychological support. Among the participants on the trip are children of Ukrainian servicemen, including those who are being held captive by Russia or have been wounded.

“Among them are the children of Ukrainian defenders, including those who are being held captive by Russia or have been wounded,” the diplomat noted.

According to Yuriy Gusev, the children will be vacationing in the city of Gabala in Azerbaijan. The trip is intended to help them recover, regain their strength, and receive the necessary psychological support.

In total, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 722 Ukrainian children have already had the opportunity to rest and recover in Azerbaijan.

The Ukrainian ambassador expressed his gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan and its people for their solidarity, care, and assistance to Ukrainian children.

According to the diplomat, such support is yet another testament to the friendly relations between the two nations and the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Organizing rest and recuperation for Ukrainian children abroad remains an important component of support for families affected by the Russian war.

This was reported by Yuriy Gusev, Ukraine’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, on Facebook.

Previously, 11 children were successfully returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. Among them were seven boys and four girls ranging in age from 1 year and 4 months to 17 years.

Throughout August and September 2026, 41 citizens who had been in the temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine via the “Mokrany–Domanove” checkpoint in Volyn.

On August 19, Ukraine and Russia conducted their 77th prisoner exchange, during which Ukrainian citizens returned home. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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