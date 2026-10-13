Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders discussed Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy ceasefire, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

According to the president, the leaders discussed Russia’s reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement regarding a ceasefire in the energy sector. Despite these initiatives, Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian energy facilities.

“This is exactly how the Russians behave when the pressure eases. It is very important for Europe to continue acting on principle,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine reported that Germany is working to organize a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.” According to him, it is important to continue cooperation in other international formats capable of strengthening Ukraine and Europe.

“Germany is working to organize a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. It is equally important to work within all other frameworks that can strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The leaders also agreed to hold a meeting of national security advisers in the E3–Ukraine format.

Friedrich Merz, for his part, said that during his conversation with Zelenskyy, he discussed Russian airstrikes on civilian targets and Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The German chancellor emphasized the need for agreements that would put an end to attacks on energy facilities.

“Russia must agree to a ceasefire regarding energy infrastructure—this is an important step toward lasting peace in Ukraine,” Merz said.

Ukraine and Germany continue to discuss diplomatic measures to strengthen security and halt Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social media platform X.

Germany, together with France and the United Kingdom, plans to host a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin this winter. According to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the main goal will be to coordinate further assistance to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to respond to Russian strikes, particularly those targeting bridges. He said that Russia is also attacking civilian infrastructure—warehouses, data centers, and mobile communication facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not plan to leave such attacks unanswered.

Read us on