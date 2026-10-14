Zelenskyy met with King Charles III in the United Kingdom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Zelenskyy thanked the monarch for his unwavering support of Ukraine and emphasized that he appreciates all the assistance provided by the United Kingdom.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects positive decisions regarding support from international partners this week. In particular, talks are scheduled with the EU, Denmark, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

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