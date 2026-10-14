Norway will provide an additional financial aid package to Ukraine

The Norwegian government has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional 750 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $78.5 million) to support the functioning of the state system and the social sector amid a full-scale war.

Norwegian Minister of Development Osmund Aukrust told the newspaper VG in an interview that the funds will be directed to the World Bank’s special SPUR 2 program. This funding will ensure the payment of salaries to public sector employees—particularly healthcare workers and educators—the disbursement of social assistance, and the restoration of critical infrastructure.

In addition, the allocated contribution will serve as financial leverage: through the World Bank’s lending mechanisms, every dollar of direct aid will help attract nearly three times as much additional credit for Ukraine on international financial markets.

Source: an interview with Norwegian Minister of Development Osmund Aukrust in the publication VG.

Norway has allocated nearly $3 million to locate and return abducted Ukrainian children.

Norway has allocated a new financial aid package for Ukraine. The funds will be used to purchase additional air defense systems.

Read us on