Sybiga Responded to UNESCO's Decision on Occupied Crimea

On October 14, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed the decision of the UNESCO Executive Board, adopted during its 225th session. The document, titled “Further Consideration of the Situation in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Ukraine),” concerns the continued review of the situation on the Russian-occupied peninsula.

The resolution reaffirms Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea and the international community’s responsibility to monitor the impact of the Russian occupation on culture, education, science, and the protection of journalists. “Regular reporting by the Director-General of UNESCO remains an important international tool for documenting Russia’s crimes in Ukraine’s Crimea and ensuring that the consequences of the temporary Russian occupation remain among the priority issues on the international agenda,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Sibiga also expressed gratitude to the 24 member states of the Executive Board that supported this decision and demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine.

It should be noted that in July, UNESCO added Chersonesos Taurica to the List of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

The Ministry of Culture stated that, in its decision, the Committee strongly urged all parties to refrain from any actions that could cause further irreversible direct or indirect damage to Chersonesos Taurica, its buffer zone, and the broader historical context.

The call also applies to other sites located in the temporarily occupied Crimea and included on Ukraine’s Tentative List: the Khan’s Palace of the Crimean Khans in Bakhchisaray, the cultural landscape of the cave cities of Crimean Gothia, the Crimean Astrophysical Observatory, and the Sudak Fortress complex.

Source: Andriy Sibiga/X

Sybiga announced the continuation of intelligence sharing between Ukraine and the U.S.

As a reminder, the U.S. has threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine.

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