A man suspected of killing five soldiers was arrested in Kharkiv

Law enforcement officers have detained a man who may be involved in the shooting of five Ukrainian servicemen in Kutuzivka.

According to Suspilne’s sources in law enforcement, the suspect was located in one of Kharkiv’s districts.

Source: Suspilne Kharkiv.

On October 13, in the Kharkiv region, an unknown man shot and killed five soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All five died from their injuries. According to one theory, the attacker may have been a Russian soldier who escaped from captivity.

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