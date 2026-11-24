A Ukrainian military pilot with the call sign Enigma took a MiG-29 fighter jet into the sky on his own for the first time. He had previously served in transport aviation, but in 2025 he decided to change his line of work so he could fly more often and take part in combat missions to defend Ukraine.

According to the pilot, he graduated from the Flight Academy of the National Aviation University in 2019.

Upon graduation, Enigma had zero flight hours on civilian aircraft. At the same time, finding a job in civil aviation required significant financial resources.

Therefore, in 2020, he decided to pursue a military flying career. He began his service in one of the transport aviation brigades as a co-pilot.

This position involved flying alongside the flight commander and being prepared to take control of the aircraft in the event of an emergency.

Over four and a half years of service, Enigma logged only 230 flight hours. The low flight intensity was one of the reasons he began to consider switching to another branch of aviation.

The soldier recounted that during the full-scale invasion, while stationed at operational airfields, he observed the work of his comrades in the fighter aviation unit.

“During the full-scale invasion, while stationed at operational airfields, I had the opportunity to observe the work of my comrades in the fighter aviation unit. I watched as the guys carried out combat missions, flew intensively, and destroyed the enemy in the sky. That’s when I felt a strong desire to do more for my country. That’s why I made the difficult decision to transfer to fighter aviation,” the pilot said.

In 2025, Enigma transferred to the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade, where he began training to fly the MiG-29 fighter jet.

First, the pilot underwent theoretical training, which lasted about a month and a half. After that, the practical phase began on the L-39 training and combat aircraft. It lasted six months, although under favorable conditions, the training could have been completed sooner.

This was reported by the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade on its official Facebook page.

Earlier, a video was posted online showing a Ukrainian pilot in combat action, who destroyed a Russian Shahed attack drone using the aircraft’s onboard cannon.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign “West” destroyed two Russian drones while repelling yet another enemy air attack. To engage the first target, the pilot used an air-to-air missile, and shot down the second with an onboard cannon.

A Ukrainian Air Force pilot with the call sign West, while pursuing the first enemy drone, locked onto the target and destroyed it with an air-to-air missile.

As a reminder, during an operation against Russian logistics, Ukrainian drone operators tracked down a Mi-8 helicopter and struck it after it landed. This was reported by the corps’ press service on October 30.

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