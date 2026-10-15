Rain is expected across Ukraine on October 16, and wet snow is possible in the Carpathians

On Friday, October 16, cloudy and rainy weather is forecast for Ukraine. Wet snow is possible in some parts of the Carpathians, and significant precipitation is expected overnight in the Left Bank region.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, rain will affect most regions. However, no precipitation is forecast during the day in most southern regions.

Nighttime temperatures will range from +3 to +8 °C, and on the Left Bank from +7 to +12 °C. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from +8 to +13 °C, and in the east and southeast up to +18 °C. In the Carpathians, nighttime temperatures will be around 0 °C, and daytime temperatures will range from +1 to +6 °C.

In Kyiv, it will be cloudy with rain throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures are forecast to be +6…+8 °C, and daytime temperatures +11…+13 °C. The wind will be from the north at 5–10 m/s.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

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