Ukrenergo has warned of power outages in some regions on October 15

Tomorrow, October 15, measures to restrict electricity consumption will be implemented in some regions of Ukraine.

The power outages will take place as follows:

• 6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. – power restriction schedules for industry and businesses

• 6:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. – hourly power outage schedules for all consumer categories (ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 shifts)

The reason for the restrictions is the impact of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrenergo reports this.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critically important energy facilities in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

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