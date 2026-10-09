Additional resources have been allocated to restore the energy infrastructure damaged by the Russian Federation’s relentless attacks on Kyiv and the central regions. Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this, noting that repairs are ongoing around the clock, in some cases even during air raid alerts, as the enemy is using jet-powered drones.

According to him, the relevant ministries and the Office of the President are constantly cooperating with international partners to secure the necessary assistance as quickly as possible. In addition, the head of government emphasized the need for local authorities and agencies to urgently address issues related to life support systems and the organization of backup transportation in the capital.

Source: Koretsky on Telegram.

If Russia continues its massive strikes on the capital’s energy infrastructure, in the worst-case scenario, the capital could face scheduled power outages lasting up to 18 hours a day, as well as temporary water shortages and localized heating disruptions. This was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Research.

As a reminder, Ukraine is entering the heating season better prepared than last year, the prime minister stated. At the same time, he emphasized that the winter will not be easy, despite additional generating capacity, backup power, and enhanced infrastructure protection.

The Association of Ukrainian Cities appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, calling on him to immediately unblock payments to local communities—funds needed, in particular, to prepare for the heating season, to ensure the operation of medical, educational, and social institutions, and to restore damaged infrastructure.

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