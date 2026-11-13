A car belonging to journalist Ivan Kharuk was set on fire in Ivano-Frankivsk

On the night of Thursday, November 13, two cars caught fire in Ivano-Frankivsk as a result of arson. One of the damaged vehicles belongs to Ivan Kharuk, a journalist with TRK “Vezha.”

The police received a report of a fire in the courtyard of a building on Karpatska Street at 1:30 a.m.

“An investigative team worked at the scene and determined that an Audi and a Jeep Compass parked in the courtyard were damaged as a result of arson,” law enforcement officials said.

According to journalist Ivan Kharuk, the cars were parked about 100 meters apart and caught fire at the same time.

“Unfortunately, one of them is mine. I hope the police and the SBU will help determine whether the perpetrators had any motives,” the victim wrote on Facebook.

Law enforcement officials are currently interviewing residents of the building and potential witnesses to the incident in order to identify those involved in the crime.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional destruction or damage to another person’s property committed by arson.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to ten years.

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This was reported by the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Police.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the National Police, detained five more people suspected of carrying out tasks for Russia. According to law enforcement officials, they set fire to vehicles belonging to the Defense Forces and volunteer organizations in various regions of Ukraine.

Video: The SBU exposed a Kyiv resident who posted the capital’s air defense positions on social media.

In the Odesa region, a man was convicted of setting a woman on fire after she refused to have sex with him.

As a reminder, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Earlier, a female General Staff officer was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

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