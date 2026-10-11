Onion prices have begun to fall in Ukraine

The price of onions continues to fall in Ukraine. The main reasons for the price decline are an increase in the supply of vegetables on the market and sluggish consumer demand. At the same time, prices are being affected by a decline in the quality of part of the harvest due to unfavorable weather conditions during the harvest.

According to EastFruit analysts, Ukrainian farmers are currently selling onions at a price of 9–15 UAH per kilogram ($0.20–0.33/kg). This is about 10% cheaper than at the end of the previous workweek.

Experts attribute the price drop to a significant increase in the supply of low-quality vegetables. Unfavorable weather during the harvest negatively affected the condition of the onions, making part of the crop unsuitable for long-term storage.

To avoid further losses and sell this produce as quickly as possible, farmers are forced to lower prices. The surplus of low-quality produce is putting additional pressure on the market amid low consumer demand.

At the same time, producers with high-quality onions are mostly keeping them in storage, waiting for more favorable market conditions. Therefore, the price situation largely depends on product quality and farmers’ willingness to sell their stockpiles.

Despite the current price drop, onions in Ukraine remain more expensive than last year. The average price is currently about 37% higher than during the same period last year.

It was previously reported that in September 2026, prices for milk and some dairy products rose significantly in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the price of milk rose by 10.58% in September compared to August. The consumer price index for dairy products as a whole stood at 102.8%.

This category includes yogurt, kefir, margarine, butter, milk, cream, sour cream, hard and processed cheeses, as well as fermented milk cheese.

Over the month, sour milk cheese rose in price by 5.1%, and butter by 1.37%. At the same time, kefir showed the opposite trend: its price fell by 2.02%.

As a reminder, prices for wheat flour in Ukraine have begun to fall due to weak consumer demand and a significant supply of products from manufacturers. Additional pressure on the market is being created by the accumulation of a wheat surplus within the country and a slowdown in exports.

In early October, prices for various types of meat changed in Ukraine. The price of beef rose the most, while certain chicken and pork products became cheaper.

Fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate may affect the prices of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and field tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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