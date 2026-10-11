Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the surrounding region

Emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on the morning of October 11. The decision was made at the direction of NEC “Ukrenergo.”

DTEK emphasized that hourly power outage schedules do not apply during emergency outages. As a result, it is currently impossible to predict when power supply will resume according to the regular schedule.

Energy officials promise to provide further updates on changes in the situation and subsequent decisions regarding power supply restrictions.

The day before, on October 10, the city authorities urged Kyiv residents to stock up on water, food, and other essentials in case of prolonged disruptions to electricity and water supply. These recommendations are related to the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv City State Administration advised residents of the capital to have supplies lasting at least three days.

Specifically, the following daily amounts are recommended per adult:

3 liters of drinking water ;

10–12 liters of non-potable water.

In the event of widespread power outages, Kyiv residents will be able to use 155 water distribution centers equipped with generators.

The Kyiv City State Administration recommends taking care of basic needs in advance in case of prolonged power outages. In particular, you should:

charge power banks and portable charging stations;

prepare flashlights and a supply of batteries;

have candles and non-perishable food that does not require cooking on an electric stove;

stock up on drinking and non-potable water;

ensure your home is well-insulated.

City authorities are urging Kyiv residents to prepare in advance for possible prolonged power and water outages due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

This was reported by DTEK.

The current power outages in Ukraine are not caused by an electricity shortage, but by massive Russian strikes on transmission lines and substations.

On Saturday, October 10, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine. For industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect around the clock, while hourly blackouts are planned for all categories of consumers. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, government officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage caused by the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work.

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