Video: Lutsk is preparing for a power outage lasting at least 24 hours

Lutsk has been without power for two days. City officials are urging residents to prepare for the possibility that the power may be out for at least 24 hours.

Hospitals are running on generators, and public transit is not operating until power is restored. Water service remains available, but due to low water pressure, water may not reach apartments on floors higher than the second or third.

If the situation does not improve, the city plans to set up emergency shelters.

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Source: City Council Secretary Andriy Razumovskyi.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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