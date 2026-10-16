Autogas Prices to Rise to 50 UAH: Fuel Price Forecast for Ukraine

Prices for diesel fuel and automotive gas continue to rise in Ukraine. The wholesale price of diesel has already reached 103–105 UAH per liter, while gas stations are selling it for about 100 UAH. At the same time, gasoline prices remain stable for now, and there is no reason for them to rise.

According to Serhiy Kuyun, one of the main reasons for the rise in autogas prices has been a sharp increase in global prices. New shipments of fuel, purchased at higher prices, are already arriving in Ukraine and affecting prices on the domestic market.

“Global prices for gas have risen sharply. Consequently, new purchases made at higher prices have already arrived in Ukraine and have begun to affect fuel costs. We predicted this several weeks ago, as this situation was obvious,” the expert explained.

The situation with diesel fuel, in his assessment, remains challenging. Agreements regarding Russian and American diesel have not yielded the expected results, so prices continue to remain high.

Kuyun noted that there is no surplus of diesel fuel on the market, and supplies remain tight. The market is balanced, but there is a noticeable shortage of the resource, which is keeping prices high.

The director of the A95 Consulting Group believes that diesel prices may rise by several hryvnias per liter in the near future.

“I think prices will continue to rise slightly. For example, today the wholesale price of diesel is 103–105 UAH per liter, while at gas stations it sells for about 100 UAH.

In other words, the purchase price is higher than the retail price. I think prices will gradually even out. The wholesale price remains high because there is no surplus of fuel on the market and there is a certain shortage of the resource,” noted Serhiy Kuyun.

According to him, retail prices are already rising gradually: first, one company set a price above 100 UAH per liter, and other operators subsequently followed suit.

Therefore, drivers should be prepared for further increases in diesel prices, as wholesale prices remain higher than retail prices.

According to Serhiy Kuyun, there are currently no grounds for gasoline prices to rise. In this segment of the fuel market, the situation remains normal: supplies are stable, and profit margins are at an appropriate level.

“No. The situation in the gasoline market is normal: supplies are available, and profit margins remain at an appropriate level. Therefore, I think gasoline prices will remain stable,” the expert emphasized.

Thus, according to the expert’s forecast, price increases for diesel fuel and automotive gas should not automatically lead to higher gasoline prices.

Serhiy Kuyun shared his forecast for the prices of the main types of fuel in the near future.

Diesel fuel: prices may rise by a few hryvnias per liter.

Gasoline: Current prices are expected to remain unchanged.

Autogas: may rise in price to approximately 49–50 UAH per liter.

Thus, according to the forecast by the director of the A95 Consulting Group, consumers of diesel fuel and automotive gas will face the greatest price pressure in the near future. At the same time, the expert does not foresee any significant changes for gasoline.

The figures cited are the expert’s forecast, and the actual cost of fuel will depend on purchase prices, supply volumes, and market conditions.

Serhiy Kuyun, director of the A95 Consulting Group, discussed what is happening in the fuel market and what drivers can expect through the end of October and into November.

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate could affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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