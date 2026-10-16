Putin transferred the assets of five foreign companies to a Russian businessman

Vladimir Putin transferred the Russian assets of five foreign manufacturers to a company temporarily managed by Marat Mirkhaidarov, the former deputy prime minister of the Trans-Baikal Territory. He had previously volunteered to fight against Ukraine as part of the “Akhmat” unit. According to The Insider’s estimates, the combined revenue of these companies for 2025 amounted to approximately 53.6 billion rubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring the Russian assets of five foreign companies to the temporary management of “Center Capital Management Company” LLC. The company is owned by Marat Mirkhaidarov—a former deputy prime minister of the Transbaikal Region who volunteered to fight against Ukraine in 2024 and served in the “Akhmat” unit. The assets of the following manufacturers were transferred to his company’s management:

Tarkett —a French flooring manufacturer;

Ontex —a Belgian group that manufactures personal hygiene products;

Menshen —a German group that produces plastic packaging;

“Kappa Rus” —a manufacturer of packaging products;

Eviosys—a company that manufactures metal containers.

According to The Insider’s estimates, the combined revenue of these five companies in 2025 amounted to approximately 53.6 billion rubles. This specifically refers to the transfer of assets under temporary management. This does not mean that the foreign companies have legally lost ownership of their businesses.

Mirkhaydarov confirmed the transfer of assets

In a conversation with “The Agency,” Mirkhaidarov confirmed that the companies had been transferred to his company’s management. He attributed the decision to the political will of the Russian president. “This is the political will of our president,” said the former official.

At the same time, Mirkhaydarov asked journalists not to draw undue attention to this story. He stated that public discussion could give his opponents a reason to bring up his past. “I am a patriot; I served in the Special Operations Forces. [...] I have combat decorations. And this current public fuss—nobody needs it,” he said.

Mirkhaydarov also denied that foreign companies had taken over their businesses. According to him, this is merely a matter of temporary management, and ownership remains with the former owners. “This is temporary management. The businesses still belong to them, just as they always have. No one has taken anything from anyone,” he emphasized. The former official added that he is ready to return control of the enterprises at Putin’s first request.

Who Is Marat Mirkhaidarov

According to the SPARK system, the company “Center Capital” was registered on February 3, 2026. Its authorized capital was 10,000 rubles. Mirkhaydarov is its sole founder and CEO. Prior to this, he alternated between government service and entrepreneurial activities. In January 2024, Mirkhaidarov announced that he had joined the “Akhmat” unit and left to fight against Ukraine.

He spent several months on the front lines before returning to his government post in the Trans-Baikal Territory. In March 2025, Mirkhaidarov resigned from his post. He attributed his decision to the effects of an injury he sustained during combat operations. His company has now been granted the right to temporarily manage the assets of five foreign manufacturers operating in Russia.

What Does Temporary Management Mean?

The transfer of assets under temporary management gives the designated company the ability to run the enterprises. At the same time, this mechanism does not in itself imply a change in legal ownership. In the case of the five foreign companies, management was transferred to an entity headed by a former Russian official with experience fighting in the war against Ukraine.

Mirkhaydarov claims that the foreign owners have not lost their businesses and assures that he is ready to return management control upon Putin’s decision. At the same time, the transfer of assets is taking place against the backdrop of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and the Russian authorities’ decisions regarding the property of foreign companies. The total revenue of the five companies placed under temporary administration for 2025 reached approximately 53.6 billion rubles. The document was highlighted by the publications “Agency” and The Insider.

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