Video: Zelenskyy Summarized the Results of His Meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

The two leaders discussed Ukraine’s accession to the EU, trade, agricultural products, and diplomatic avenues for ending the war.

Zelenskyy thanked Magyar for his support of Ukraine’s European integration. Kyiv expects to open two more negotiation clusters by the end of 2026 as part of its EU accession process.

The leaders also discussed economic cooperation and opportunities for joint efforts to promote peace. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is interested in good-neighborly relations with Hungary.

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Following the meeting, the parties agreed to resume cooperation at various levels and to exchange visits. The dates are to be coordinated by the teams of both countries.

Source: the president’s social media accounts

Prior to this, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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